The New Harmony Woodlot Fall Frolic will mark its 20th year milestone when the event takes place on Saturday, October 12, 2019.
The frolic is presented by the PEI Forestry Department in conjunction with the PEI Roadrunners Club.
Last year saw the largest field of entries in its history with 168 people taking part and raising more than $2,400 for MacIntyre House in Souris. MacIntyre House is a group home for men with development disabilities.
The cross country run takes participants, typically from PEI and across the Maritimes, through one of the province’s most scenic woodlots.
Participants can walk or run the 4.5 kilometre or 13.2 kilometre trails. Registration begins at 9 am and the cost is $15 for those age 16 and over. There is no charge for participants under 16. The fee includes an entrance gift, draw prizes, healthy snacks, and a post-race barbecue.
It takes a lot of volunteers and community support to put the frolic together.
Kevin Brothers, who has been involved in the event for the past two decades, is Provincial Forest Supervisor East. He says some of the key players are Souris Coop, which faithfully makes a financial contribution to the cause and staff are hands-on volunteers in working the barbecue and providing some of the food enjoyed by participants. Jansen MacKinnon, with Jansen McKinnon & Associates Inc - The Cooperators, is also generous and provides bottled water for the runners. The Town of Souris is front and centre at the event as are others from the community as well as forestry staff.
The event goes rain or shine.
The New Harmony Woodlot is on Route 303, 4.5 km east of Souris off Route 16.
