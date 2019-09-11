One of the oldest, if not the oldest, home in Murray River sustained undetermined damage when two lofty Linden trees crashed onto the structure just before dark Saturday evening. The home, owned by Wayne and Darlene Burke, is situated on McInnis Street, just off Main on the south side of the bridge. The trees remained on the home early Monday morning while the Burkes waited for professionals to assess the damage before taking steps for removal. Mr Burke said they were keeping an eye on things and feared for large trees on the front of their property. They too are Lindens. A mature Manitoba Maple at the back of the property was also hit hard by winds created by Dorian. Mr Burke said he’s never seen anything like the weekend storm before, “not at this magnitude” at least. He said they invest a lot of time in the upkeep of their property and the aftermath is disappointing but certainly not comparable to the Bahamas or other’s property destroyed by the storm. The Burkes said they didn’t actually hear the trees fall on their 125-150-year old home but winds and heavy rain were pounding the region muffling most outdoor sounds. Chris Burke photo
