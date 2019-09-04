The importance of the public to attend Relay For Life events is as paramount as the money raised in the hope that in the not too distant future a cure will be found for cancer.
The venue for the 9th Annual Kings County Relay is once again the picturesque Montague Waterfront. It will be held on Friday, September 13 from 5 pm to 11 pm.
The public is invited to share in these hours of remembrance of those who have passed, to support those suffering from the disease and celebrate the survivors who have conquered or are continuing their struggle. The public is welcome to drop by for a short while or the duration of the program.
The Kings County event begins with a reception for survivors 5 pm. It will be held at Perrin’s Marina Villa and transportation for those with mobility issues will be provided by the Montague Rotary Bus. This group, which has included 80-100 people some years, will be treated to a light lunch and other snacks and beverages.
Back on the waterfront, at 5:45 pm, the Opening Ceremonies will include a history of the event, a shout-out to all in attendance and words from a guest speaker. Elaine MacLennan will return as emcee.
The Survivor’s Lap is an integral part of the evening. Participants and often supporters or family join them on their walk, a path lit by luminary candles. It’s important to know this is not a race, but rather a stroll that heartens both sombre and uplifting reflections.
The public is welcome to purchase luminaries and print the name of a loved one on it. These can be purchased on-site or prior to the event at a cost of $5 each. Please contact volunteer Karri Ferguson at 902-969-8867. The public is welcome to walk the path as well and read the names on the luminaries.
Eight teams, whose goal is to raise money for cancer research, have signed up and will be front and centre throughout the evening. They too walk the same path and one member from each team is asked to be present on the path for the duration of the event. About 800 luminaries lit the path in the 2018 Kings County Relay for Life.
Selling luminaries is a joint effort of volunteers and among them someone’s efforts shine bright.
Pam Jenkins of Georgetown is a cancer survivor. She was diagnosed in May 2011 and has never been one to back down from a challenge. Since then she has sold 1,500 to 2,000 luminaries. Her goal is to light the Kings County Relay For Life on the waterfront one luminary at a time until she succeeds in lighting the whole track. Ms Jenkins sold 250 luminaries last year and is working hard to surpass that number before the 2019 event.
Part of the fundraiser also includes the sale of tickets on a basket filled to the brim with wonderful items. These can be purchased on-site for $5 each or three for $10. The draw will be made during the closing ceremonies of the relay.
Cavendish Farms will have its French fry truck on-site as well.
About $17,000 was raised through the event last year and the Relay for Life goes rain or shine.
Anyone wishing to help out is always appreciated. It is an opportunity for students to build up their volunteer hours if their plans include applying for a bursary. All ages are welcome.
Paramount is the public’s presence at the Relay for Life as a show of support for families and all those affected by cancer.
With nearly one in two Canadians expected to be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime, everyone has a reason to take action. Relay For Life brings people of all ages together to raise funds to help Canada’s brightest researchers discover breakthroughs that could save lives, and ensure vital support services are available so that no one will have to face cancer alone. The participation of every person, team and community helps the Cancer Society work towards a world where no one has to fear cancer.
See Kings County Relay For Life on Facebook for updates or better yet drop by the waterfront on Friday, September 13 to check it out.
