Chowder champs

The 5th Annual Eastern Graphic Chowder Trail winner has been announced for 2019 and for the fourth consecutive year Harbourview Restaurant, located in Murray Harbour, is the winner. Second place was The Home Plate in Murray River. Dawn Keith and Darlene Burke, co-owners of Harbourview, accept the winner’s plaque from Eastern Graphic Advertising Consultant Sharon Riley. Jim Hatton photo

(1) comment

Susie
Congrats. We hope to visit both places in September.

Report Add Reply

