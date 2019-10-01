A male in his 70s was taken to hospital by Island EMS around 2 pm Tuesday after the vehicle he was driving rolled into a field on the Campbell Road, just south of Knox’s Dam. A witness to the incident said he was meeting the car when it started to fishtail, went into the ditch and rolled onto its roof. The specifics of the man’s injuries is not known at this time. Kings District RCMP responded to the incident and an investigation is underway. Heather Moore photo
