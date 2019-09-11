Souris will hold a by-election November 18 to replace Mayor Steve O’Brien who resigned suddenly last month over health issues.
Council opted for the 18th at its regular meeting Monday to avoid conflicting with the federal election. The advance poll will take place November 16 with nominations opening October 23.
Interim mayor Jo-Anne Dunphy praised her former colleague for his dedication to the town, both as a physician and municipal leader.
“He’s been involved in a lot of things. He’s a great guy who has really tried hard to keep the community going. We hope everything works out for him,” she said.
Ms Dunphy is non-committal about whether she will put her name forward for mayor. She did say people are urging her to run. The top issue for any candidate considering a run, she says, must be the lack of housing in the Souris and identifying potential solutions.
