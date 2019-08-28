Ride sharing could soon become a popular way to get around in PEI, according to a recent announcement by the Minister of Transportation.
Legislation is in the works to allow ride sharing to be a legitimate business.
While it isn’t expected companies like Uber, a multinational ride sharing organization, will take advantage of the avenue into the province, there is a made-in-PEI ride sharing app ready to launch.
It is believed this evolution will help with the cab shortages at certain times, particularly late at night, in the urban centres. But it remains to be seen what benefit, if any, there will be in rural PEI.
The service might benefit those having to travel longer distances.
Making the process legal is important for accountability when it comes to sharing a ride with strangers. However, with that the province will have its hand out for applicable taxes.
It remains to be seen how much the service will be used by rural Islanders who have informally ride sharing for decades.
With the help of family, neighbours and friends, people have been getting where they need to be.
Sometimes payment is exchanged through pitching in with the gas or taking the driver out for lunch.
Paying a fare is not the norm and oftentimes the outing can be classified as a visit with a friend - no taxes warranted.
Charlotte MacAulay
