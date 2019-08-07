You don’t have to dig too far to strike a deep well of ghost stories on PEI.
The sight of a chain in the sky, or the flight of a bird through a window foreshadowing death were common superstitions. I think my own grandparents brought along their own hybrid of religion and superstition from the Emerald Isle. They always kept a bottle of holy water in the house, and it was sprinkled on the barn roof to ward off lightning before a storm. Pinches of salt were tossed over left shoulders, they never walked under ladders, and they avoided black cats in hopes of guarding against bad luck. Mischievous spirits were blamed and cursed when farm equipment broke down or malfunctioned. I like to consider myself more enlightened and logical than my old Irish fathers, but Marlene might argue otherwise.
“That place is crawling with ghosts!” I remarked to her one day while driving by the site of a notorious orphanage.
“What do you mean by that?” Marlene asked me with a smirk.
“Children were mistreated in there. I get the shivers just driving past it. That’s the evil spirits I’d say!” I guess I am not so logical after all.
Ghost stories have even inspired songs for Fiddlers’ Sons. “Annie Beaton’s Hollow” is a song that was written by John B. Webster and Clara Vanderaa about an unsolved murder from many years ago. One of our group’s biggest influences, from day one, was John B’s grandfather, Jack Webster. Jack Webster was not only a legendary local fiddler, but he was a great teller of ghost stories. John B tells me how his grandfather would hold them spellbound with many spooky tales, but there was one story in particular that was a favorite to recount. He spoke of a personal encounter with the spirits, and always maintained that it was a true story.
Jack had spent an evening playing cards at his uncle Jim MacDonald’s place up Straghbohgie Road. He was walking home along the train tracks, in the pitch black, when he was startled by a low flying screech owl. He picked up his pace after the fright and started to run. He made it as far as where Kevin and Gina MacDonald live now. An old lady named Mrs. Curtis lived up that lane back in those days. He claimed that he was stopped in his tracks there, and surrounded by great rings of white light. The light held him in place, and he was paralysed with fear. After some time, the light released him. He ran for the Webster home place, which was located across from the fish hatchery on the 48 Road. He crawled into his bed, traumatized by the paranormal activity he encountered on his walk home. The following day, while still trying to make sense of the events of the previous night, he learned that Mrs. Curtis had passed away that night. Jack came to the conclusion that it was Mrs. Curtis’ ghost who had surrounded him with white light at the end of her lane.
Jack Webster’s story stayed with John B all these years, and John wrote a song about it this past winter called “The Walk Home.” I just hope that we won’t offend the spirits while performing it at Kaylee Hall this summer.
The Egg Farmers Of Prince Edward Island Close To The Ground Concert Series with hosts Fiddlers’ Sons and Keelin Wedge continues this Thursday August 8, 8pm at Kaylee Hall, Poole’s Corner. Joey Kitson’s Family Band will be the special musical guests performing the second half of the program.
Joey Kitson is one of Atlantic Canada’s favorite singers. The versatile vocalist is equally at home singing Celtic ballads, soulful rhythm and blues, big band jazz or musical theatre. Kitson began his love of the blues as lead singer of the Island group The Rock Island Blues Band in the late eighties. As the charismatic front man for Juno award winning Celtic Rock group Rawlins Cross, Kitson has toured through North and South America and Europe and collected numerous music industry awards. He also has sung with the great Doug “Dr. Music” Riley, finding yet another outlet for his impressive musical sensibility. Kitson has performed in feature roles in a number of Confederation Centre of the Arts productions in his native Charlottetown including Canada Rocks and the timeless Anne of Green Gables. Kitson’s debut solo recording is STAN - a collection of songs by Canadian folk music legend Stan Rogers.
Joey Kitson is very proud to have his children Annie and Julien join him on stage for his guest performance at Kaylee Hall this Thursday night. When passing by the Kitson home in Stratford, you will more than likely hear music, anytime, day or night. Annie Kitson discovered her love of the piano at the age of two when she first heard Mémère Noella playing “Musicbox Dancer.” Inspired by her Great Grandfather, Pépère Cormier, she eventually picked up the fiddle at 13, and has launched her singer career by contributing lead vocals to a friend’s recording project, released in the summer of 2015. At the age of four, Julien taught himself how to play the drums and guitar. He is a multi-instrumentalist and plays piano, drums, guitar, harmonica, mandolin, banjo and bass. Julien released his first recording in July 2015, entitled, “Thirteen.” He has appeared in “Stan Rogers - A Matter of Heart” at the Guild in Charlottetown and also in the musical “Anne And Gilbert”. The Kitsons perform a number of roots traditional songs, as well as some classic maritime favorites such as “Snowbird”, “Heave Away” and the Rankins “Feel the Same Way Too.” The air conditioned Kaylee Hall is located at the intersection of Route 3 and 4 near Montague. There will be a canteen service, 50-50 draw and cds and books available for sale from the performers. Tickets are sold at the door.
