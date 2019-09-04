The highways and byways will soon be filled with big yellow buses and students on foot.
This week marks the end of summer holidays for many.
But it also brings the beginning of a new school year for students, many of whom will be venturing out making their way to and from school for the first time.
Motorists always need to be aware of their surroundings no matter the time of year.
But with busses back on the roads and school zone speed restrictions in place even more diligence is needed.
Although it is hard to understand how someone could miss a big yellow bus with stop signs and flashing red lights in front of them, or a speed sign flashing when you are over the limit it remains a problem.
Whether on the side of a big yellow bus or at the end of a street, stop signs are not a suggestion.
The first instinct for anyone behind the wheel should be to slow down when they see people walking on the shoulder of the road, but often times it is not.
That creates a perilous situation for the many Amish children who walk and scooter to their classes every day.
They do their part by wearing reflective vests and giving a wave to oncoming traffic.
Make sure you do your part and slow down.
Charlotte MacAulay
