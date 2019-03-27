So far this school year 15 drivers have been convicted of passing school buses illegally on PEI.
You have to wonder what exactly the public doesn’t grasp about the law. Do they not comprehend how dangerous the practice is and do they not understand the offence can cost up to $5,000 in fines, not to mention licence suspensions for three months.
It’s not a new issue but it appears finding a solution has stalled.
Past convictions include: January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018 - 15; January 1, 2017 to December 31, 2017 - 12 and January 1, 2016 to December 31, 2016 - 14.
On Monday past the province issued a release saying students have returned to school after March Break and police would be patrolling Island roads to help keep students safe.
“This week, there will be a special enforcement initiative in areas where school officials have noticed repeated incidents of drivers illegally passing school buses,” the release reads.
The plan sounds effective on paper. School officials are likely among the first to hear of infractions, especially repeated ones.
However, the responsibility lies first and foremost with drivers - the people who shouldn’t have to be monitored or reminded that the act of passing a bus illegally puts lives in danger.
There’s nothing ‘special’, as this release suggests, about obeying the law - any law for that matter.
Earlier this month in an effort to find new methods of curbing this traffic offence Charlottetown Police began to periodically ride along with students on their way to and from school on busses. Traffic enforcement officers would follow closely behind the bus.
It’s shameful a person allegedly responsible enough to acquire a licence to operate a vehicle would need to be monitored or reminded of something so basic.
In past we’ve heard of bus monitors; parents or volunteers, doing the ride-along to address bullying, noise or disruptive issues initiated by students on the bus.
But the drivers on our roads aren’t children - they should know better than to pass a school bus with its red lights flashing.
Obviously they don’t.
The crux of the issue lies in one sentence of the page-long government release: “so we continue to work on raising public awareness about the risks of distracted driving.”
As hefty as the existing penalties are it might be time for a revisit, especially those pertaining to distracted driving which appear to be the reason behind illegally passing school buses.
Penalties for distracted driving vary around the world but in Oman drivers caught using a handheld device can face up to 10 days in jail, plus a fine.
In Trinidad and Tobago, drivers could face imprisonment for up to three months.
What, you might ask, do those faraway places have to do with the laws on PEI?
The answer is simple, those and thousands of other locations are searching for the solution to distracted driving.
Think about it: what’s your biggest concern on the roads these days? If it’s not impaired drivers, it might be distracted drivers.
Both potentially share the same gruesome consequences.
Heather Moore is editor of The Eastern Graphic. She can be reached at editor@peicanada.com
(1) comment
I believe that islanders are the most careful and considerate drivers you can possibly find - anywhere in Canada - surely those drivers who passed stopped and signalling school buses must have been from countries that don't understand English or don't have school buses? I can't imagine for a minute any islander doing something so reckless and dangerous. They must have been Russians. As we all know - and as our blessed premier tells us - we're the best of the lot here, on this mighty powerhouse of goodwill and industry.
