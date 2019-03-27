Great classes, great moments and great friends is the way Rita Curran describes joining in the camaraderie at painting classes at Cambridge Hall over the past several weeks.
The St Teresa resident was one of a dozen students under the tutelage of Murray River artist John Gamble. The eight session free program was sponsored by LEAP, Learning Elders Art Program.
Mr Gamble has 46 years of painting experience and he said seeing the pride the students take in their finished products is gratifying.
“They did what they wanted and that made it fun,” he said. “It was good in a professional sense to go from one to the next helping them with a variety of questions.”
This is the fourth time the program has come to Cambridge Hall, said organizer Frank Senchel, with the Southern Kings 50+ Club.
Many students return year after year, however the instructors are different each go- round,” he added.
Using the hall for the gatherings is a perfect way to create valuable social interaction for area seniors, he said.
Lannie Good is one of the returning students.
“Painting relaxes me - it’s very therapeutic,” she said. “When I first started I couldn’t even think of giving the paintings away and now I do.”
Ms Curran enjoys sharing her art with family and friends and usually knows who a painting will go to by the final stroke of the brush.
Most of the students work from a favourite personal photo, or scenic page from a calender. Some are inspired by the view outside their windows.
As the entire group put their work on display last week for a grand finale all agree it was a fantastic way to wile away the winter.
The Southern Kings 50+ Club uses the Cambridge Hall at 425 Cambridge Road for a variety of activities. The art classes in addition to a drop-in program at the hall on Wednesday mornings play a role in the social well-being of participants.
As with any organization fundraisers are also key to the upkeep of the facility.
Those with an appetite for a traditional Saturday night supper won’t be disappointed with the upcoming fundraiser dinner on Saturday, April 13th.
From 4-6pm volunteers will be cooking up fishcakes, beans pancakes and sausage. Rumor has it the fishcake recipe is time tested and unrivaled. Admission at the door. Funds raised will go towards the recent installation of a new furnace.
