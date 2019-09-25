I always enjoy sharing the stage with PEI’s Country Gentleman Lester MacPherson. It’s almost as enjoyable to bump into him for a friendly chat. Maybe it’s not surprising the topic of our chats is usually music and performing, and the sometimes comical situations we find ourselves in. My final column for The Egg Farmers Of Prince Edward Island Close To The Ground Series 2019 is sponsored by the Country Gentleman.
I was dumping the container at the Wood Islands ferry terminal a few weeks ago when I spotted a familiar Chevy half ton pull up beside me. The Country Gentleman got out of his truck with a smile, and was putting his safety vest on by the time I jumped down from my truck to greet him.
“You must be catching the boat are you, Lester?” I greeted my good friend and neighbour.
“Just starting my shift,” he replied.
Our conversation turned to our music and gigs, as it often does. Lester started to tell me about a wedding gig he had coming up. It was the ceremony for the daughter of one of his colleagues on the ferry boat. The young bride had requested Lester to sing a modern song he was unfamiliar with. When he took a listen to the tune, he determined it was not the sort of song he was comfortable trying.
“It would kind of be like me trying to sing opera,” Lester confided with a laugh.
He called and convinced the couple it might be better if he selected an appropriate song from his own classic repertoire.
Lester’s story didn’t end there though. A few days after he spoke to the bride to be, he was walking along the deck of the ferry and noticed a beautiful young girl waving to him. She obviously knew who the County Gentleman was. He waved and nodded back but couldn’t place who the girl was. He assumed she had to be the daughter of a friend, so when curiosity got the best of him, he went over to speak to the young lady. He thought to himself, if he was coy in his small talk he might figure out who the girl was without having to come right out and ask her name.
“What’s going on with you these days?” Lester asked with a smile.
“Oh, we’re just busy getting ready for the big wedding,” the girl answered excitedly.
“Who’s getting married now?” Lester asked. He was sure the girl’s answer would provide a clue to her identity.
“I am,” the girl announced.
“You should know ... you’re playing at the wedding!” she added exasperatedly.
And with that Lester was caught and had to admit he hadn’t recognized the bride to be. With the little faux pas aside Lester reported the ceremony came off without a hitch. All agreed it was a beautiful wedding and the music selection was bang on as usual.
************
We’ll be serving up popular requests at Kaylee Hall this Thursday, September 26 at 8 pm at the finale show of The Egg Farmers of Prince Edward Island Close To The Ground Concert Series 2019.
This week Fiddlers’ Sons and Keelin Wedge welcome special guests Lester MacPherson and Mr Jim Williams. Lester has been playing his brand of classic country music across PEI and the Maritimes for decades. He has performed at countless benefits, ceilidhs, concerts, festivals and events. He has shared the stage with many of the region’s most popular entertainers including Smiling Bill MacCormack and Bugsy Green. His albums have garnered several music awards and nominations. He will be accompanied at Kaylee Hall Thursday night by guitar player and vocalist Jim Williams. Williams is a sought-after side man and has performed with several popular Island bands over the years including Midnight Holler, Rumors and Shortcut. He is currently a member of the group Old Habits, and plays and sings a variety of musical styles.
It has been another exciting summer of music at the hall and I would like to sign off with a word of thanks to those who made it possible. We simply wouldn’t be able to operate without the generosity of our title sponsor The Egg Farmers of Prince Edward Island along with our event sponsors: The Island’s Country 95.1 FM CFCY, Riverhouse Inn and Cottages in Montague, Provincial Credit Union, The Eastern Graphic, Nabuurs Gardens, MR Seafoods, Lobster PEI, and Aspin Kemp & Associates.
We also enjoyed assistance from many program sponsors whose listings you will find in our event brochures. I am very proud to associate our music and events with so many community minded businesses in our area. If you like the concerts, be sure to give them all a tip of the hat the next time you need their products and services.
A special thanks goes to the Fraser Family, Gary, Charlene, Scotty, Danny, Lorne, and other devoted Fraser family volunteers including Heather Kemp, Judy Johnston, and Gerald and Judy Butler. My respect and gratitude goes out to the best band mates a singer ever had - John B Webster, Courtney Hogan-Chandler and Keelin Wedge.
A big thank you to stage hand Chad Acorn for all the help setting up and tearing down each week. Thanks to all of our extraordinary guests this season, there were many musical highlights throughout the summer.
Last and most important is a sincere word of thanks from Marlene and I to all of the local music enthusiasts who attended our shows. Your support means a great deal. I hope to see you all out Thursday night for our finale, it’s always a dandy.
