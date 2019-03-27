As with any government announcement wage increases for child care workers on PEI are being met with cautious optimism by some in the industry.
The public is often skeptical of these ‘good news’ stories, or they should be, especially in an election year.
The announcement did come with the assurance the funding will kick in April 1st so that’s something. But many are saying the $1 an hour increase for those working with autistic children and special needs tutors doesn’t go far enough. Others hope wages will not remain stagnant, but increase as the cost of living scales up in the future.
One thing for sure is these valuable employees are helping to shape young minds and we can’t afford to not pay them for their expertise and all they do.
In line with pre-election announcements, the prospect of a new ferry for the Wood Islands-Caribou run is also exciting. But the fact it is not backed up with specifics leaves some to take a wait-and-see stance.
As usual the devil may be in the details.
Charlotte MacAulay
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.