One-year old Jackson Gormley was the real winner at a friendly ball game between the Murray Harbour and Murray River Fire Departments on the weekend.
Twenty first responders and three paramedics ran to the rescue when Jackson’s mom Rachel realized her son was having a seizure and shouted for help.
“I’m forever grateful for them,” Ms Gormley said.
“We were between innings and I heard the mom holler something,” Robert MacLeod, Assistant Fire Chief with the Murray River Department said.
“I didn’t know what she said first, then I listened for another second and she said, ‘I need help’.”
Ms Gormley was at the ball park with her son who had a low grade temperature.
“We were at the ballpark for about an hour and his eyes went a little weird, his hand started shaking and he started crying,” Ms Gormley said.
At this point the young mom decided it was time to pack up and go home.
“We went to the car and that is when his hands really started shaking and his eyes crossed and went back in his head,” she recalled.
“That’s when I called for help and Robert MacLeod was the first one to take him out of my hands to help,” she said.
“He came running over, took Jackson and did what he had to do.
“It was awesome.”
Mr MacLeod happened to be about 20 feet away when the drama began to unfold.
“Everybody followed when they saw me running for her,” Mr MacLeod said.
“We took the baby and headed for the shade and went from there."
The rescue had a happy ending when all was said and done.
“It is scary when they are kids no matter what is happening, but it makes it a lot better when there's paramedics kickin around,” Mr MacLeod said.
An ambulance arrived within 20 minutes to transport Jackson and his mom to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.
It was determined Jackson had had a febrile seizure which can happen when the body temperature spikes too quickly.
Jackson’s temperature had gone from 99.6 to 103.4 within a couple of hours.
“It was the scariest thing I’ve ever had happen to any of my children,” Ms Gormley said.
Jackson was back to his lovable self by Monday afternoon.
“He’s still a bit tired, but besides that he’s back to himself, eating and drinking lots and just being a downright cuddle bug,” she said.
Ms Gormley said she can’t say enough good about the quick action of all the volunteers.
“Firefighters and EMS need more recognition than they get,” she added.
“It would have been a scary situation for sure if there had been nobody around,” Mr MacLeod said.
The ball game between the departments was one of the events in the 40th Annual Northumberland Fisheries Festival.
While the Murray Harbour Department won the game, the Murray River Department walked away winners from the $20,000 cash draw later that night.
Another bright light following a worrisome weekend for Ms Gormley and her partner James Irving is that she won the 50/50 at the Northumberland Fisheries Festival. The winning number was 48595 and she took home $1,411.
