A Murray Harbour North family is homeless after fire destroyed their 109-year old home Saturday.
It is a loss that Scott Llewellyn, his partner Caroline Smith and Scott’s 22-year old son Blake are struggling to come to terms with.
Around 3 pm, Mr Llewellyn lit a fragrance candle and set it atop his stove. He went upstairs and was startled when his son discovered the candle had exploded causing fire to ignite around the stove burners. He managed to get the electrical appliance out of the house and after checking cabinets and a scorched wall, believed the worst had been avoided.
Smoke, however, hung in the home and the family decided to let some air into the house while they went for dinner in Montague. It was there they received a call the fire had reignited and engulfed the home, including two vehicles and a motorcycle near the structure outside.
Because the initial fire did not appear of great significance, firefighters were not called.
Ms Smith says they believed it was unnecessary.
“The smoke was thick and it caught in my throat. I was saying, you know, it could have been worse,” she said of the scene she encountered after returning from work at Bibles for Missions Thrift Store in Charlottetown.
At that time Ms Smith believed the biggest task would be repainting the ceiling.
The family’s two cats have not been seen since the fire. Mr Llewellyn is hopeful they managed to escape.
The family is unsure of their immediate future. The Red Cross arranged for temporary accommodation, but on August 28th the family has nowhere to go. And they do not have insurance to cover the loss of their home and property.
“We know most people will say it’s stupidity not having insurance in this day and age. Yes, that is true. However, there are reasons for that.”
A GoFundMe campaign will be launched.
Mr Llewellyn, who works on the highways and as a mechanic, holds out some hope he can salvage some things.
Ms Smith cautions everyone not to assume something like a fragrance candle is safe.
“Make sure you have something under it,” she said.
Murray River and Murray Harbour Fire Departments responded to the blaze.
The incident is being investigated by the PEI Fire Marshal.
