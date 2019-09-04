A deal with the Holland College Hurricanes will bring more action to the Cavendish Farms Wellness Centre which also means more revenue for the Montague based arena.
“This year we are up 6.5 hours (of weekly ice time) over last year which translates into $31,000 more income,” arena manager Greg MacLaren said in his report to Three Rivers Council last week.
The ladies hockey team will hold all their practises and home games at the Wellness Centre. The HC women's hockey team plays in a four team league which includes University of Cape Breton, Acadia University and UNB St John (campus).
At least eight games will be played throughout the season. Times are yet to be determined, but most likely will be late Saturday evenings and Sunday mornings.
The return of the Atlantic Women’s College Tournament in March is a bonus as well, Mr MacLaren said.
“It brings a lot of people to the area,” he said.
The first game of the season at the Wellness Centre is Sunday, September 8. The Charlottetown Islanders and Moncton Wildcats, will face off in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action. This is an exhibition game.
“With public skates and all the other users included we are looking at ice times of 67 hours a week every week,” Mr MacLaren said, noting room still has to be made for extra games throughout the year.
Looking to the future, the Cavendish Farms Wellness Centre has been selected as a venue in the Canada Winter Games 2023. With that comes funding for upgrades.
