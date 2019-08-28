An invitation to pour a cup of tea (or something stronger) and join in the conversation greets relatives of the late Esta (Power) and George MacAulay of St Catherines on a website created to help people connect.
It is a project of their granddaughter Patricia MacAulay, who has created a website where history is preserved. The means for any and all relatives to add their own memories and documents is imperative in helping it grow.
The Dahlia Project, so named in homage to Esta’s ever-present flower garden, was launched recently with a celebration at the Matthew & MacLean Historium in Souris where close to 50 relatives gathered.
Patricia started the project as part of her Master’s Degree in Art and Social Practice with the University of the Highlands and Islands in Scotland.
There was a lot of developmental work over the past year and for the next four or five months the documentation of what happens with the project is the academic requirement.
“In real life I’m hoping this project will continue indefinitely and my family will enjoy for years,” Patricia said.
The stories told with her grandfather around the kitchen table in St Catherines are precious narratives that need to be preserved for future generations.
They are part of what nudged her in the direction of creating the project.
But so has her years of experience working in small communities in northern Canada.
“It all goes back to a moment during my first stint up there in the springtime when I arrived during the Muskrat Jamboree (an annual spring festival),” she said.
“I stepped in the door and the first thing I heard was the fiddle. I looked in the event room where step dancing was happening and I was taken right back to my childhood.”
The connection of the two cultures was a bit of a revelation.
“There I was in the Arctic and I was reconnecting with my own culture,” Patricia said.
It brought to mind thoughts on reconciliation.
“For me what that means is really understanding the history and the way the cultures intersected with each other during settlement processes and what the effect was for everyone and looking at where are we now and what is still in place of colonial approaches,” she said.
“We are all where we are today as a result of conditions in the past.”
It took a few years for those first inklings to preserve the past of her own relatives to come to fruition.
Fast forward to last September when the project began to take shape.
With the help of a few others the family history already recorded goes back generations to when the Irish and Scottish branches first came to PEI.
The website contains much of that history, but the unique element is how family members can add to it.
“What I want to see happen is I step back a bit,” Patricia said.
“I set up the infrastructure to allow the interactions to happen.’
She sees benefits for all generations.
Those who will take pride in the sharing and other generations who didn’t grow up in that time or place can get to know how it was.
“A lot of times we have a vague idea of what the ‘old days’ were, but these stories are very real, very precise and you can form an image in your mind about what was happening and what it felt like to be there.”
“It’s all about connecting who we are right now,” Patricia said.
