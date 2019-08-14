The men of MacIntyre House in Souris are looking forward to celebrating the 40th anniversary of the place they call home.
Celebrating with the community they have been a vital part of for so long is important says Mary MacPhee, one of the first managers of the Souris group home established in 1979 for men with disabilities.
“It was a wonderful job and I enjoyed every minute I was there,” Ms MacPhee said.
Over the years there have been changes in staff, but Ms MacPhee said the men are such a close knit family themselves they never seemed to be adversely affected.
As she looks back, Ms MacPhee said she’d always hoped the home would continue to be a haven for those in need.
She credits the will of not only the board of directors over the years, but also the community, which never failed to come to the rescue.
“The first year I worked there the old TV they were using conked out,”she said. “I met a couple of the ladies from up east (that very same day) and they asked what would be a good donation to make.”
“I said ‘It’s funny you should ask because we just found out the TV is on the fritz.’
The Institute members from all the ‘up east’ Women’s Institutes took up a collection and in no time there was money to purchase multiple TV sets and enough left over for the purchase of other needs.
It was a job that required patience, but the rewards of being part of the care and love passed on to the residents, far outweighed any negativity, she said.
“They need a lot of hands on care when you start out first and then the next thing you know they are skilled,” Ms MacPhee said.
She is looking forward to joining in the open house celebration on Sunday, August 18 at 1pm at the house on Church Street in Souris.
Souris Group Home Association president Lynda MacAulay said they are excited to share memories not only with family and friends of the current residents, but of those who have passed away.
Names that will be familiar to many in the community include Parnell MacAulay, Richard Meurant, Francis O’Keefe, Leonard MacDonald,Gerard Perry and Walter Robertson.
They have all passed on and are missed each and every day by their brothers at MacIntyre House.
Other former residents include Reggie McGaugh, Hughie Dunphy and Lorne Blackett.
Harvey, Carter, Leon Deveau, Allan Murray and Dereck MacLennan call MacIntyre House home these days.
Harvey Carter was one of the first men to call MacIntyre House home.
“We never worry about him, all the men are well taken care of,” Janine Laybolt, Harvey Carter’s sister said.
It is a sentiment echoed by all the loved ones of the men who reside at MacIntyre House.
Pat McGowan is a family friend of Dereck MacLennan.
Dereck is the most recent resident. He has fit in very well and enjoys spending his down time playing video games and socializing with visitors.
Allan Murray, also a longtime resident, enjoys spending time with his ‘brothers’ no matter the activity.
Brian Deveau said his brother Leon is very content.
Like most, Leon went to live at MacIntyre House when it was becoming too difficult to care for him at home.
“It was an easy transition and for Leon that is his home now,” Brian said.
Leon is a hugger and he loves to tell stories.
He spends plenty of time visiting his family, but at the end of the day he always wants to go home.
“It is great he has a place where he feels safe,” Brian added.
