Big guns and small man syndrome - again and again.
Seeking and attaining negative destructive celebrity and attention at any cost is better than no celebrity or attention at all.
Globally, premiers, dictators, presidents, CEOs, and their followers believe it to be so and are unwilling to address the problem of big guns and small, mentally ill, men who are able to buy and use military style weapons to murder great numbers of innocent people.
God save us. We don’t have the desire or ability to save ourselves or to do the right thing, at least for our children and their futures.
Government by the people and for the people has passed away into history because of self-centered governing politicians, CEOs, dictators, etc. This cannot be allowed to continue or happen again in the future.
James Halstrum,
Montague
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.