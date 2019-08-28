The Grant Thornton Tigers defeated the Cardigan Clippers 8-3 to keep their playoff aspirations alive as the Kings County Baseball League season winds down.
The Tigers spotted the Clippers an early 1-0 lead in the first inning before scoring four in third to take the lead for good. Kris McQuirk’s two run double highlighted the inning. The Clippers got two runs back in the third to make it 4-3, however they never got any closer. The Tigers scored two more runs in the fourth and single runs in the fifth and sixth to finish the scoring. Tyler Johnston pitched shutout ball over the last four innings to earn the pitching win.
Two huge games are coming up on Wednesday evening with plenty of possibilities. The Tigers will play the Charlottetown Jays at Memorial Field. The Tigers have to win to continue their year. The Jays are winless this year, however they have been involved in several close games and would relished playing the role of spoilers. The Cardigan Clippers are in Morell to finish their regular season. Cardigan has to win for their season to continue.
The playoff scenario: Read carefully ...
If the Tigers beat the Charlottetown Jays and the Chevies beat the Cardigan Clippers a one game showdown between the Tigers and Northside Gills Construction Brewers will be played at Memorial Field because the Tigers own the tiebreaker. If the Jays beat the Tigers and the Clippers beat Morell then Cardigan would host the Brewers in a one game showdown in Cardigan because Cardigan owns the tiebreaker.
If the Tigers and Clippers both win there will be a three-way tie for fourth place. All three teams are 4-4 in head-to-head matches. The Tigers scored the most runs between the three so they would earn the bye in a three game showdown. The Clippers and Northside would play one in Cardigan and the winner would play the Tigers in Charlottetown, pushing the playoffs back to maybe the Labour Day weekend. If the Tigers and Cardigan both lose it would give Northside fourth place outright.
The only certain thing thus far is that Morell will hold home field advantage in round one of the playoffs against the Peakes Bombers.
The KCBL will hold its annual banquet on September 5. Five major awards will be handed out. MVP nominees are Jonathon Arsenault, Scott Harper, Dillon Doucette, Nick Ryan, Jeremy Koughan and Carter MacLellan.
Rookie - Jake MacLaren, Isaac MacNeill, Isaac Compton, Matt Barlow, Parker Ronaghan and Parker Gallant.
Lionel King (hard work and dedication) - Mitchell Power, Allister Smith, Quinn Hughes, Jarrod Laybolt, Jayden MacLean and Tyler Johnston.
The other award is the Harry Hughes, which goes to the league’s top pitcher.
Guest speaker is scheduled to be a former KCBL player, storyteller and premier of PEI, Dennis King. King played in the KCBL with Georgetown and Cardigan. He’s a man with the talent to sit down and shoot the breeze or talk the talk - Dennis King is one fellow who clearly remembers where he came from.
Domino’s Pizza Player of the Week - May have to get an ID check here. Terry ‘Bubba’ MacDonald of the Charlottetown Jays is alive and well around the age of 54. MacDonald, in the last couple of weeks, has gone 8/17 at bat and has had two or three quality starts. The old fellow certainly deserves some pizza. Congrats Bubba.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.