Cheverie reunion

Descendents of Antoine Detcheverry and Marie Pinet, 16th century Acadian settlers in Eastern Kings, held a ceremony on the weekend to pay homage to their ancestors. Over 100 people from across, PEI, Canada and the United States took part in a ceremony on Sunday afternoon at the site of a monument erected in the early 1990s. A French translation of the information on the monument will be added in the future. The ceremony was part of a three day long celebration of the Cheverie family where over 230 people were registered for the reunion which took place in conjunction with the 2019 World Acadian Congress. Charlotte MacAulay photo

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.