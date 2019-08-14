Descendents of Antoine Detcheverry and Marie Pinet, 16th century Acadian settlers in Eastern Kings, held a ceremony on the weekend to pay homage to their ancestors. Over 100 people from across, PEI, Canada and the United States took part in a ceremony on Sunday afternoon at the site of a monument erected in the early 1990s. A French translation of the information on the monument will be added in the future. The ceremony was part of a three day long celebration of the Cheverie family where over 230 people were registered for the reunion which took place in conjunction with the 2019 World Acadian Congress. Charlotte MacAulay photo
Print Ads
Bulletin
Information Pages
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Malfunctioning Acorn Stairlift ‘a total disaster’ for West Cape resident
- Five sent to jail for impaired driving
- Minister takes responsibility for poorly timed construction work
- The 60th Running of the Gold Cup and Saucer; Two Eight-Horse Competitive Fields
- Blair, Joyce Robert Linda
- Celebrating the Acadian culture
- Celebrating Acadian heritage
- Ellis Family Band special guest at this week’s concert
- Offering respect for funeral processions
- MRHS class of ‘69 celebrates 50 year reunion
Images
Videos
Commented
- We uphold our freedoms: PEI will see ‘Unplanned’ (2)
- A family reunion decades in the making: Several branches of MacKays gather on PEI (2)
- Kids and adults enjoy Fisheries Festival Parade (1)
- Public divided on more wind turbines in Eastern Kings (1)
- Residents to have say on wind farm (1)
- PC promises lost in spin cycle (1)
- 4-time Chowder Champs (1)
- DUI is a choice - own it! (1)
- Things are getting harder and harder (1)
- 89-year-old pencil drawings hidden beneath gyprock showcase family history (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.