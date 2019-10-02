Provincial Court orders for mental health assessments are once again proving to be elusive, according to Judge Nancy Orr.
In Georgetown Provincial Court last week, defense lawyer Hazen Brien was petitioning the court for an assessment for his client who has a bipolar diagnosis.
“I can’t make an order if there is no one there to carry them out,” Judge Orr said in frustration, noting the doctor appointed to do the assessments in August is no longer available.
Mr Brien said he was informed the day before by an official at Health PEI “it would be a problem.”
Nevertheless Judge Orr agreed to the application in anticipation of the province responding.
“I can make the order and you (Brien) can pound on the doors to try to get them open,” Judge Orr said.
Previously the province had a Memorandum of Understanding with the East Coast Forensic Hospital in Nova Scotia to carry out the assessments, but that changed in the spring when the Nova Scotia facility said it could no longer provide the service citing an increase in demand for the service in their own province.
In the interim several assessments were carried out by Dr Heather Keizer, Chief Health PEI Mental Health and Addictions Services, and at least one was done through telehealth with a doctor in Ontario.
In response to questions from The Graphic, Health PEI confirmed the PEI psychiatrist has resigned and the Ontario psychiatrist is still under contract to provide the service via telehealth.
“We have contracted the services of a psychiatrist in Ontario to assist us in providing the court-ordered mental health assessments via telehealth.
“Psychiatry is one of our priority areas for recruitment,” the statement reads.
“We continue to work to make sure we have the resources available to meet that obligation for court-ordered assessments.”
