Randall Fletcher’s passion for the Kings Playhouse was synchronized with the pride he held in his heart for his hometown Georgetown.
Mr Fletcher passed away suddenly on Wednesday, July 24.
Mr Fletcher retired as chairman of Playhouse board two years ago but remained passionate about the day-to-day workings of the theatre.
“Any time I had a question, Randall was always my go-to person,” current chairperson Barb Mazerolle said.
“The history, of the community and the Playhouse he takes with him can’t be measured. This is a huge loss.”
Mr Fletcher was a key figure in fundraising efforts to build a new hall in the community’s iconic theatre.
He shared his excitement over the project with the Eastern Graphic audience for several years through a column, At the Playhouse, in which he faithfully provided updates on the progress of the work.
“It may be getting colder outside but things are heating up at the Playhouse. Construction on the new addition is well underway with the roof nearing completion,” he wrote.
“A crew is busy inside refurbishing the theatre seats with beautiful new upholstery, repainting and, what I personally believe, may be the most comfortable theatre seat I’ve ever occupied. Of course, the best way to form your own opinion will be to come and test one out during our, soon to be announced, 2010 season.”
It was that sense of humour, blended with sincerity, that drew people to Mr Fletcher.
“He was so dry and he loved so much to tell stories - especially about Captain George, the Playhouse’s resident ghost,” Ms Mazerolle said.
“He was a quiet man and all the time I knew him, he never had anything bad to say about anyone.”
The blanket of grief has drifted over the whole community.
“The entire Playhouse community is still reeling from Randall’s sudden departure from us. Randall really defined and influenced the formation of the Playhouse and his presence will continue to resonate throughout the space. His love for the space and what it means to our community showed through in his commitment of over 35 years and his constant care for its growth and development,” said Haley Zavo, Executive Director of Kings Playhouse.
“Professionally, for me, he served as an incredibly influential mentor and source of support. He was the one who ‘brought me home’ and worked to both challenge me and nurture my growth (and I’m certain, the growth of so many others).
“Personally, for me, he was a dear, dear friend - quick witted, armed with the driest sense of humour and generous beyond compare. We will miss him terribly.”
Mr Fletcher is survived by his wife Carol (Craig), his children, Adam (Jessica) Fletcher, Ryan (Zoey) Fletcher, Rachel Fletcher (Rob Forbes); brother, Dennis (Dorothy) Fletcher; grandchildren, Axel Dionne, Iris Dionne, Myra Fletcher, Clyde Fletcher and Thompson Fletcher and numerous extended nephews, niece and their families.
A celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, August 1 at 2 pm at the Kings Playhouse, 65 Grafton Street, Georgetown. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Kings Playhouse, Kings County Memorial Hospital or a charity of choice would be appreciated. Ferguson Logan Montague Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.