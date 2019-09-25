Weather wise the weekend was perfect, lots of sunshine and warm breezes.
It was the perfect setting for the 22nd annual 70-Mile Coastal Yard Sale, which brought thousands of treasure seekers to the eastern end of the province.
On the plus side the yard sales are a money maker all the way down the line from the ferries to the vendors to local restaurants, service stations to those offering accommodations and so on.
The widespread event is ideal because those crowds come at a time when summer tourists have all but left and the regular attractions and activities are shut down until 2020.
On that front, kudos to the countless hours injected into the planning, processing and promoting part of the affair. These people are key to the yard sale’s success although they are seldom named or seen.
But then there is a snag, that being the congestion of traffic not only on the highway but in smaller communities such as Murray River. The bulk of the vendors in that village were set up along Main Street.
On Saturday the street was almost impassable with rigs parked willy nilly and shoppers zigzagging in and out of traffic all over the place.
It’s correct in saying anyone frustrated by the disarray can just as easily stay home, but not everyone can.
Farmers need to move their machinery, truckers hauling goods need to get to their destination and emergency vehicles, if needed, require a clear and safe path.
That said, the safety factor of the sales needs to be addressed.
Would a designated crosswalk be beneficial in that motorists on the move would know exactly where pedestrians would be crossing the street? Would an amalgamation of vendors in one location such as a large field be beneficial to all involved?
Taking into consideration the number of people with mobility issues it’s not practical to close off Main Street, Murray River or create a detour. It’s also not fair for the vendors to depend solely on foot traffic.
The opinions and ideas from all parties involved in this economic boost need to be respected even if that means compromising on a disregard for basic rules of the road. It is a lucrative affair that commands celebration.
Yet one more positive in the weekend affair is the fact that vendors in Murray River left it spotlessly clean. Multi-vendors were set up on a vacant lot on the north side of the bridge and were gone without a trace by early Monday morning. Well done to all those folks.
Something that was disappointing however, was an incident that saw two Porta-Potties stolen from the small park in the village.
The toilets were placed there for the convenience of everyone; both vendors and shoppers. But sometime Saturday evening they were removed. One was seen in a ditch just off the Gladstone Road and the whereabouts of the second is unknown at this time.
The theft is being investigated by the RCMP because, after all, it is a crime.
Would it be too much to ask the courts to go the distance on this one and order the guilty party/parties to hand scrub the toilet that was recovered?
Heather Moore is editor of The Eastern Graphic. She can be reached at editor@peicanada.com
