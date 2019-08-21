Four young ladies vying for the crown in the 2019 Queen of the Furrows competition are, from left, 16- year old Isabella Acorn, of Dundas sponsored by Kings County Tractor and Machine Shop; 20-year old Ila Matheson of Albion Cross, sponsored by Foster Campbell Electric 2018 Ltd; 17-year old Rae Matheson of Albion Cross, sponsored by Campbell’s Irving and 15-year old Keira Loane of Kilmuir, sponsored by Whiskey River Farms. Keira is the daughter of Laurie Loane; Ila and Rae are the daughters of George and Melaney Matheson and Isabella is the daughter of Sandra Hodder-Acorn and Preston Acorn. Crowning will take place at 3 pm Friday. See schedule on page 9.
Charlotte MacAulay photo
