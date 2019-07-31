Fishermen at North Lake say they will lose an estimated three to five berths once the new bridge is built later this year.
Space is tight as it is at the north side harbour which 90 fishermen call home.
“Right now we all tie in pairs,” fisherman Patrick Eastman said.
He explained that the boats lining both wharves on the four corners of the underside of the bridge won’t be able to use the same spaces after the new piers are put in the channel.
Mr Eastman was one of a dozen or so people who attended a public meeting last week where Neil Lawless, engineer with the Department of Transportation rolled out the design for the bridge.
Back in April the harbour authority was consulted when designs were being considered for the $3.5 million replacement structure. Originally there was a three-pier option design which would have allowed boats to continue to double up along the wharf under the bridge.
“So now we have piers that are nine feet both upstream and downstream; you are not going to be able to tie a boat there,” Mr Eastman said.
“We will lose berthing spots because of the pile structure, which is why we were in favour of the three-pier structure - it negated a problem on one side and didn’t affect the other,” Harbour Master Sheila Eastman said.
That design was no longer viable once engineers realized how much of a curve was in the bridge, Mr Lawless said.
“That curve changes at every pier,” he said.
At the same time, the girders, which are precast, have to be straight. In addition, the angle of the curve on the bridge is as high as 39 degrees and historically when the curve is more than 30 degrees there have been issues with cracking in the three-pier design.
“We are going to get what we get and we will have to deal with it because it has gone to tender,” Ms Eastman said.
Highfield Construction was awarded the tender and work is slated to begin August 12.
The height of the bridge will be raised from 10 feet 4 inches’ to 12 feet 8 inches.
A detour will be in place for all traffic during construction.
The change in pier structure will allow wider passage under the bridge, according to Mr Lawless
Even so during construction there will be times when the channel will be closed to boat traffic.
The removal of old girders and installation of one ones, plus ongoing work to build the deck, could mean temporary closure for boats going under the span.
Fishermen who attended the meeting said if it is into October or later it won’t have a big impact on them.
Construction is expected to be complete on December 20. At that time the new bridge will open to traffic, but paving won’t take place until the spring of 2020.
