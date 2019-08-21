The Lower Montague Women’s Institute will host its first ceilidh of the year at 88 Lower Montague Road on Sunday, August 25.
The event is one of several fundraisers held on an ongoing basis to fund renovations to the structure.
“Our hall is currently in need of kitchen and bathroom renovations as well as a ramp,” president Corinne Ellsworth said.
“The hall has been the centre of the community activities and, with renovations, it should continue to provide a venue for residents and friends to gather for many years to come.”
Performers at the upcoming event include winners of the Montague Days 2019 Talent Contest Nate and Jevon Gamble, Gerry Franciosa & Amanda MacLean, Irving and Dorothy Hayter, Marie MacIntyre, Allan MacDonald, Marie and Doris MacDonald, Colton Matheson, Lester Stubbert & Denise Metcalfe and children, Killick Junction and many more.
Admission is by donation. A fudge sale, cake auction and 50/50 tickets will be available as well.
Doors open at 6 pm and the music starts at 6:30 pm. Biscuits and jam and treats will be provided.
“Our WI branch is very thankful for the great, ongoing support shown by residents and friends of Lower Montague,” Ms Ellsworth said.
Other fundraising initiatives include cookbook sales as well as participation in the annual 70 Mile Coastal Yard Sale in September.
Building fund donations and/or in kind services are always welcome as are new members.
Anyone interested in becoming a member is welcome and it is not necessary to live in Lower Montague to join. The first meeting of the fall season will be held at 7 pm at the Lower Montague Hall on Tuesday, September 3. Call Ms Ellsworth at 902-838-4281 for more information.
