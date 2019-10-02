Noah Manning and Larry LeBlanc have been heavy into training for the past several weeks honing their skills to compete in the World Powerlifting competition in Calgary, Alberta October 3-6.
The two Souris athletes will be among 200 plus contenders from around the world.
“Both Noah and I qualified last May at our Bar Wars 2019 meet here in Souris but our spots weren’t guaranteed,” Larry, a 47-year veteran of the sport said.
“We had to wait until all the meets in western Canada were completed at the end of July to see if someone would beat us out for the spots.
“Fortunately, we held onto those spots.”
Noah, who has spent the past four years competing said he is more determined than nervous.
“It will certainly be the biggest competition I will have done so far but all the rules are the same so I know what to expect,” he said.
“I’m expecting to have a good meet, training is going pretty good.”
Tom Nicholls is Noah’s coach and Larry has been a coach himself for a number of years.
“This will be my first time competing at this level,” Larry said.
“I’ve been to three other (competitions) as a coach and I think those were more nerve-wracking than what’s ahead,” he said.
The two athletes have been training since July.
A number of other individuals from the area did qualify, but couldn’t make the trip for various reasons.
Noah will compete in the junior category (ages 19-23) in the 85kg weight class. There are two other lifters in that category and he will also compete in an open class.
Noah’s qualifying lifts in bench press, deadlift and squat from May totaled 412.9 wilks score.
Larry will compete in the 100 kg masters (ages 60-64).
“Once Worlds is in the books, I promised my body and mind they would get some down time and heal up,” said Larry, who is nursing a couple of injuries.
Locally, the next event for the two men will be the Full Throttle Fitness Open in Morell in November with more meets planned in the new year.
