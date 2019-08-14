There is mad dash for the final play-off spots in the Kings County Baseball League.
The Morell Chevies (14-7), Alley Stratford Athletics (13-7) and Peakes Bombers (12-8) have all virtually clinched their play-off ticket. The fourth and final play-off spot is still up for grabs. Rain played havoc Sunday night as the huge double header between Cardigan Clippers and Grant Thornton Tigers was called due to inclement weather. The Tigers and Clippers are in a dog fight for the final play-off spot along with Northside Gills Construction Brewers. Cardigan currently has a one and a half game lead over both the Tigers and Northside.
Stratford A’s moved to within one half game of the first place Chevies after a 7-3 win over Morell in Stratford last Friday. Brady Arsenault pitched the first four innings for the win. Jonathon Arsenault had a three inning save as well has three hits. Parker Ronaghan also collected three hits, including a home run, for the winners. Grant Grady popped a two run home run. Scott Power had three hits for the Chevies.
Peakes Bombers snapped out of a three game slide with a pair of wins over Grant Thornton Tigers,who can ill afford too many more losses. Peakes came away with a 6-2 win on Wednesday evening and 24 hours later defeated the Tigers again 9-3. Jake MacLaren went 3/4 to lead the Bomber offense. Winning pitcher Rob Phelan and Sean Corcoran batted 3/5. Tiger’s Kris McQuirk, who had five hits in the two games, batted 3/4 on Thursday.
Future games... The regular season was scheduled to end this week.Two huge games with a play-off position on the line on Wednesday. Morell Chevies are at MacNeil Field in a battle for top spot against Stratford. Also Northside Gills Construction have another must win situation as they have a key battle at Clipper Field with the Cardigan Clippers. At MacDonald Field, Peakes Bombers will host the Charlottetown Jays. All games start at 6:30.
The Friday game is a 6 pm start at Memorial Field when Stratford Athletics take a drive across the Hillsborough Bridge to play Grant Thornton Tigers.
Monday game... Morell and Northside have a make-up tilt at the Church Diamond in Morell. Matt Barlow of the Chevies leads the league in batting, hitting at a .511 clip. Game starts at 6:30 pm.
PEI Youth Selects finished with a 3-2 won - loss record at the Nationals over in Regina. They played New Brunswick for seventh place, losing a 10-9 slugfest. They finished the regular tournament with a 4-1 win over the previously undefeated Nova Scotia. Jack MacKenzie tossed the win with seven k’s. Tyler Taylor had the two out save. Taylor’s sacrifice fly provided the winning RBI.
Dominoes Pizza “player of the week.”Scott Harper of the Morell Chevies in three games had eight hits in eleven at bats with three doubles.
