Last week's announcement in the 2019 federal budget for a new ferry to replace the MV Holiday Island is short on details, but when it does come to fruition it won’t be before time, some in eastern PEI said.
Business owners in the eastern end of the province are among those who recognize the importance of the service the most.
David Cooper, owner of Cooper’s Red & White in Eldon, said the Wood Islands, PEI to Caribou, Nova Scotia ferry service is vital.
“A new ship is a sign of looking towards the future.”
“The service is essential for this end of the Island and that needs to be maintained,” Jim Kinnie, director with the Belfast Community Development Corporation said.
Since the Holiday Island was out of commission for a good portion of the season in 2016, there has been a push to secure a more reliable service.
“The promise of a new ferry and the long term two-boat commitment for funding cements the future of the service, Cardigan MP Lawrence MacAulay, who has carried the baton for the ferry throughout his 31 years in politics, said.
In 2017, the federal government issued requests for information (RFI) for companies interested in taking over eastern Canada ferry services on a permanent basis.
“In the request it became quite clear that without a new ferry we wouldn’t have anybody very interested in taking on the service,” Mr MacAulay said.
Prior to that a task force made up of eastern PEI representatives took a hard look at the importance of the ferry service to the region.
Scott Annear, with Morley Annear Trucking Ltd in Montague, was chair.
The organization was set aside once the RFI came out, but Mr Annear said from their perspective a new ferry was the ultimate goal.
“Hopefully we can keep moving forward,” Mr Annear said, noting the service is essential for the movement of goods in both directions.
“It secures reasonably priced product for eastern PEI,” he added.
“As far as grain goes, our biggest market is Halifax and Truro and it costs more to go around by the (Confederation) bridge.”
“Without question if you were to buy a hammer in Montague with no ferry service it would be more expensive,” Mr MacAulay said.
Mark MacDonald, chairman and CEO of Northumberland Ferries Limited, said the commitment on the part of the federal government is welcome news, not only for travellers, but also employees of the company.
The ferry traffic makes a big difference to the bottom line at Coopers, the gas station and grocery store located on the Trans-Canada Highway just a few kilometres from the Wood Islands ferry terminal.
The same rings true for Belfast Highland Greens and Campground, said Mr Kinnie, who recalls a marked drop in traffic to both amenities during the 2016 slow down in ferry service.
A replacement for the MV Holiday Island is one of three new vessels slated for eastern Canada ferry services.
The Madeleine ferry, which operates between Cap-aux-Meules and Souris, is also on the list.
Now 38 years old, the ship is coming to the end of its lifespan and the cost for spare parts and maintenance continue to increase every year for the CTMA, according to Director-General of the CTMA,Emmanuel Aucoin.
In the coming weeks, Mr Aucoin will travel to Ottawa to discuss the details and parameters of the acquisition of the ship with the government.
“The federal government must recognize the expertise and effectiveness of our cooperative and confirm the new ship will continue to be operated by the CTMA. In addition, it is important the operating agreement for this ferry service be renewed on a long-term basis with the subsidiary of the CTMA,” Mr Aucoin said.
As well a ship for Marine Atlantic, the crown corporation which operates the Newfoundland to Nova Scotia ferry run, will be replaced.
All three vessels will be newly constructed in Canada.
However, no further details are available at this time, according to a spokesperson from Finance Canada.
“Because the proposed procurements will be the subject of commercial negotiations, Budget 2019 does not make public specific information regarding the potential cost and timing of the vessels.”
