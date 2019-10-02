Rural PEI faces a housing crisis every bit as dramatic as urban centres, but the cause and potential solutions differ, concludes the most comprehensive housing related survey ever conducted in rural communities.
The Eastern PEI Housing Analysis identifies a perfect storm of conditions driving a housing shortage felt in every corner of the region that includes: Dramatically increasing property values and a lack of homes for sale, too few apartments and financial constraints on development of new units, and household income not keeping pace with a hot housing market driven by new Canadians moving to the region.
“The response from the public was phenomenal,” says Rotary Club of Montague President Patty Campbell. The club retained MRSB Consulting, with the financial support of the provincial government, to produce the report, a first of its kind to combine survey data with Statistics Canada and other sources of information to paint a detailed picture of the housing issue in eastern PEI.
“The data gathered is comprehensive. Looking forward, it will greatly support our club, municipalities, developers, other service clubs and government navigate a path forward by allowing decision makers to be strategic in making smart investments and determining possible solutions to this problem affecting all communities,” she said.
Rotary is a vital supporter of community initiatives in eastern PEI through its Rotary Gold Mine Draw which generates in excess of $1.2 million annually, all of which is poured back into the community through winners of the weekly toonie draw, partner charities or Rotary initiatives.
“We identified this current problem as one that impacts the development of our community,” Ms Campbell said. “The decision was made to establish a committee to explore the deeper issues related to this problem. This exploration found there was very little reliable data available for our particular area. In fact, there was little data available for our province.”
The MRSB report outlines pressure points on both the rental and ownership markets.
Only eight per cent of dwellings in eastern PEI are apartments. The survey found that 54 per cent of those who rent occupy either a single family home or semi-detached. Twenty-two per cent of private dwellings (4,435) are not occupied by usual residents as defined by Statistics Canada.
Expanding the number of apartments in rural communities is difficult. The cost of construction has increased dramatically, compounded by a shortage of tradespeople. Developers are stymied because there’s not enough tenants in rural communities willing or able to pay market rates for rent, resulting in developers relying on a mix of market and subsidized housing. PEI’s Poverty Reduction Action Plan concluded that development of affordable housing has lagged behind demand.
A major impediment to development of rural apartments is the difficulty in financing construction. Developers interviewed for the survey stated, “major banks would not provide them with financing because of the high level of risk involved when creating apartment buildings in areas with low populations.”
While housing prices in eastern PEI are the envy of many areas in Canada, they have spiked significantly, driven by new Canadians and a sharp decline in the supply of homes for sale. The number of active listings has dropped from 276 in 2012 to just 111 this year. During the same period the average home price jumped from $97,465 to $171,441.
MRSB consultant Zack Robson says salary increases have not kept pace.
“While there was an increase in PEI wages of $0.50 from 2017 to 2018, the median cost of a house in eastern PEI increased by $9,735 from June 2017 to June 2018. An individual earning the PEI average wage of $22.26 per hour would need to work an additional 437 hours over the course of a year to keep up with housing prices.”
Ms Campbell says it is still too early to know what, if any, support Rotary will develop. But she said no viable solution will succeed without a combination of new construction and changes to public policy.
“We know from the data that people want to stay in their home communities, which runs counter to the notion that everyone wants to leave and head to larger centres. So the question for government and lenders is how do we make this possible in rural PEI? Whatever solutions we find here will be transferable to other areas.”
Before deciding on any course of action, Rotary will launch detailed conversations with housing stakeholders. In addition, a public forum will be held sometime in November to solicit the public’s ideas for potential solutions. Details of the event will be published when finalized.
“Rotarians are people of action, commitment and vision. Historically, they have been community builders and problem solvers. Rotary’s motto is service above self and this effort is an extension of that,” Ms Campbell said.
The survey is notable for its high participation rate of 529 residents of eastern PEI, excluding Stratford. A further 23 interviews were conducted with developers, businesses, educational institutions, financial providers, real estate agents, and government departments. Survey results are considered accurate within 4.2 percentage points 95 times out of 100.
Disclosure: Graphic Publisher Paul MacNeill chairs Rotary’s Housing Committee
