There are a lot of homeless people in the Maritime provinces and elsewhere. No roofs, walls or doors to protect them from the elements. They are also at the mercy of being beaten or sometimes murdered in the streets.
Some shelters are just for night time, so where do these people go on cold and rainy days?
Our premier on PEI seems to think high-speed internet is a top priority.
There is something wrong with this logic. Life is a miracle. Whatever happened to its value?
Juanita Leeco,
Rosedale Road
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.