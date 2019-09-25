In Georgetown Provincial Court on Thursday, September 19, Jeffery Douglas Burke, 31, and Stephen Blake Burke, 37 of Georgetown Royalty pled guilty to fishing soft shell clams in a contaminated site.
On July 16, Conservation Officers received an anonymous call that the accused were harvesting the clams in a known contaminated area of the Montague River.
Fisheries officers were notified and observed for a time before approaching the fishers.
The Burkes were licensed to harvest shellfish, however it was their first day on the water.
The catch, 131.8 pounds of soft shell clams, was seized and returned to the same area.
Judge Nancy Orr fined the men $1,000 each.
Jeffery Joseph Cluney, 32 of Souris, was sentenced to seven months and 20 days in jail for driving while disqualified, refusing to provide a breath sample and damage to property.
The first two offences occurred on May 29.
Police received a report the accused was driving erratically, passing other vehicles in no passing zones along the road from Souris heading towards Montague.
When officers caught up with Mr Cluney and initiated a check stop he first provided a false name.
After his true identity was established, officers found he was on a driving ban from an impaired conviction in 2018.
When asked for a roadside breath sample, Mr Cluney refused twice. He was arrested and taken to the Montague RCMP Detachment and charged with refusal.
The damage to property charge was laid on July 21 in Dundas where an argument between the victim and Mr Cluney got out of hand and he smashed the victim’s phone as well as a chair.
In addition to jail time Mr Cluney was given a two year probation order with extra conditions including an assessment for counselling and/or treatment as needed for mental health and addiction issues. He was also given a two year driving prohibition and must pay a $100 Victims of Crime surcharge.
Simone Alexandra Taylor, 26 of Montague, pled guilty to driving while disqualified and was sentenced to 30 days in jail.
On August 13 police stopped Ms Taylor who was driving in Montague.
Upon discovering Ms Taylor was on a driving ban for an impaired conviction in May, she was arrested and the vehicle was towed.
In addition to jail, Ms Taylor must pay a $100 Victims of Crime surcharge and is on a one year driving ban which will overlap with the existing one.
