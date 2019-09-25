A contract has yet to be awarded for the construction of two new ferries for eastern PEI.
Replacement ferries were among the funding programs announced in the March 2019 federal budget.
In May, an Advance Contact Award notice was issued to Chantier Davie, a Quebec shipyard, but to date no official contract has been awarded, according to a spokesperson from Transport Canada.
“Transport Canada is seeking to two new ferries: (i) a single ice-strengthened vessel to replace the MV Madeleine; and (ii) a largely identical non-ice-class vessel to replace the MV Holiday Island. The vessels are expected to be in the range of 130 metres and have greater passenger and vehicle capacity than the current vessels,” the spokesperson said.
Cost and specific delivery dates are yet to be determined. The deadline to submit tenders was June 7, 2019.
In 2017 the federal government initiated a Request For Information process to determine the interest in long-term contracts with operator supplied vessels. Following an assessment of the results of the RFI a decision was made to replace the MV Madeleine and the MV Holiday Island and renew the operator contribution agreements.
The government extended the Transport Canada Ferry Service Contribution program until 2022.
