Three Rivers Town Councillors are leaning towards contracting out building inspections for the next year viewing it as a most cost effective option.
“If we pay for the service, no money will be gained, but there is not a lot of cost to the town,” Mayor Ed MacAulay said at Monday night’s Committee of Council meeting where council moved forward a motion to deal with incoming provincial regulation changes.
As of January 2020 the new Building Codes Act, in which all builds require a permit and various inspections throughout the stages of construction, will come into effect.
Right now only commercial builds fall under that umbrella.
Three options are on the table:
If the province provides the service the town stands to lose out on revenue but the cost of hiring and training their own staff could cost the town upwards of $100,000.
“If we rely on the province, I’m not sure how costly that would be to builders and property owners,” Deputy Mayor Debbie Johnston said.
Councillor Ronnie Nicholson said the third option of contracting out makes the most sense for now.
“It takes the liability away from us and that is a big thing,” he said.
Councillor’s Cameron MacLean and Jane King both noted the service is new to everyone and the province could get bogged down which in turn could create delays for builders.
Development officer Gary Smith confirmed there is a PEI firm willing to take on the work.
Council will vote on the motion on October 14.
Councilors are also facing a deadline to decide on the size of council in future.
An executive council order from October 2018 states the first elected council has one year to determine the size of Three River’s Council going forward.
Monday night councillors agreed to put forward a motion that eight seats will make up the new council following the next municipal election.
The question of having open or closed wards is still under scrutiny and does not have to be decided until an Electoral Boundaries Commission is established sometime in the next three years.
The current council is made up of elected representatives from within the geographical boundaries of the wards. In an open ward system councillors could potentially be from anywhere within the municipality.
“An open ward makes a healthy community,” Councillor Gerard Holland said. “It will take down silos.”
However, Councillor Wayne Spin said he thinks constituents will be more comfortable talking to a councillor from their own area.
