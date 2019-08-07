The Montague Regional High School Class of ’69 held their 50-Year Class Reunion on the weekend with more than 80 graduates and their spouses attending the various functions. Many took in a tour of Montague Regional School on Friday afternoon before moving on to Cavendish Farms Wellness Centre for a meet and greet. The ‘69 graduates attended the old school which was on the site of the new Riverview Manor on Fraser Street. The Reunion was generously supported by over 40 sponsors who donated products, gift certificates and coupons used in fundraising events and as prizes. In excess of $900 was raised through the charitable funding of the graduates participating in these events. The funds are intended to provide commemorative gifts from the Class of ’69 to the school and community.
Charlotte MacAulay photo
