An open letter to Transportation Minister Steven Myers and other sitting MLAs
The ATV issue is one that is making headlines across the country.
Two nights ago I attended a special council meeting in Cavan-Monaghan Township in Ontario where organized groups are attempting to be granted access to public roads so they can link existing trails. There is a push to place the interests of ATV users ahead of all others.
Despite the costs to the residents along their routes this group is adamant they will simply move ahead. It really feels like organized bullying when seen in action.
Thanks for considering the issue. As mentioned, I think it is much bigger than first appears.
Tom Quinn,
Sturgeon, PEI and Millbrook, Ontario
