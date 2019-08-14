There were 44 participants at the inter-provincial Shuffleboard Tournament on Wednesday, July 31 hosted by the Eastern PEI Shuffleboard Club at the Cavendish Farms Wellness Centre.
Players came from Moncton, Amherst and Montague. Close to a dozen local businesses sponsored the annual event for which members of the club are thankful.
The club itself meets on Wednesdays from 6-8 pm at the Wellness Centre and is growing in popularity with nine new members joining this year.
Anyone looking to join can show up on Wednesdays. The first evening is free and comes with a lesson in the ins and outs of the sport.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.