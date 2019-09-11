PEI needs a child advocate, of that there is no doubt.
Now Islanders are getting a second chance to bring that message home to politicians as public consultations into draft legislation are to take place over the next month.
It is an important step which hopefully will end with an independent child advocate office and not more government departments overseeing each other.
It has been an ongoing debate for two-and-a-half years and one that has to stop.
Children need help in navigating the system.
Yes, the system is in place to protect children.
In most provinces the advocate is arm’s length from government. The people they answer to are the vulnerable children.
It is for those children the public needs to speak for during the public consultations.
Be their voice until the mechanism is in place for vulnerable children to speak up for themselves.
Charlotte MacAulay
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.