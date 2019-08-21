Some people love watching violence on TV but not in real life.
Television shows these days are overdoing it. There was recently a report on the national news about two bad men who said shows gave them the idea of how to get away with crimes.
The world would be a better place if television cut down on crime themes.
People should speak out against all the crime we are seeing on television.
Someone who cares,
Claire MacLeod,
Montague
