I could not agree more with your article in the September 4 Eastern Graphic with regards to Ride Sharing.
I recently moved here from Ontario, 1 1/2 years ago, and am very familiar with Uber and call it what you want, Ride Sharing. The taxi industry has always had government, whether local or higher, impose regulations upon those who provide a taxi service. This means, higher costs for insurance, vehicles under 5 years old, training in CPR, police background checks, etc. These also a long-time tax paying, citizens of the community to which they work.
Ubers come along and pay little to no insurance, provide internal background checks (drivers) and operate sometimes questionable vehicles. They also do not follow prescribed rate structures and implement surge pricing ie: large snowstorms and New Year’s Eve. This could mean double or triple rates, etc. This is not known to the customer until their credit card bill comes in.
A large problem with these Ubers is if there is lots of business in Charlottetown, you end up with drivers working there, but could be located 1-2 hours away, with little or no knowledge of the area.
I sincerely hope Minister Steven Myers does his homework before implementing this as this will do more bad than good for the community. As you suggested there are other means to provide public transportation.
Thank you,
Mark Emond,
Bay Fortune
