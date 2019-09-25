Somewhere in the bowels of Montague Regional High School there is a 1980s yearbook photo of me impersonating Michael Jackson. I was part of a big production mimicking the mega hit of the day, Thriller. There was sequin and black makeup. Moonwalking was left to others who could actually dance.
Was it racist? For the time, absolutely not. It was a bunch of high schoolers trying to entertain students and teachers. Is it racist today? Some will perceive it that way. And that’s the problem with looking at historical actions through a modern day lens. There’s distortion and nuance lost.
Which leads us to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his once, twice, three times at least episodes of blackface dress up. The incidents took place when Trudeau was a high school student and a 29-year old teacher at a private school in British Columbia.
Premier Dennis King is Exhibit A that a political leader can offer a sincere apology and still win. His infamous pre-political tweets were ugly but his contrition was sincere. Islanders believed him.
Will Canadians be as generous to Trudeau? That is more difficult to tell. It’s a long election and Trudeau has time on his side. But he also must convince Canadians that he is different from the man seen in blackface.
It may not be so easy.
I don’t think Justin Trudeau is racist. But he is an elitist. Want proof? How about his inept decision to accept a family vacation to a private Island owned by billionaire Aga Khan at the same time Khan’s business interests were lobbying the government of Canada.
Since he emerged on the national scene in 2000 to deliver an over the top eulogy for his father, Justin Trudeau has been consistent in leading with theatrics over substance.
We saw it when he laced up boxing gloves against the aboriginal Senator Patrick Brazeau, an image even Trudeau crowed about.
We see theatrics in the prime minister’s propensity to apologize for historic wrongs great and small.
When Trudeau travelled to India and embraced ceremonial dress, only to be mercilessly mocked by international media and ordinary Indians, the prime minister was oblivious. He didn’t grasp that his theatrics were a caricature.
As prime minister Trudeau has promoted equality, diversity and acceptance but his rhetoric often fails to match action. He has refused to apologize for his lies in the SNC Lavalin affair. And the fallout - the dramatic departure of two senior cabinet ministers from caucus - resulted in the prime minister and many Liberals MPs, including Islander Wayne Easter, mansplaining the reality of politics to Canadian women.
It is too early to tell the impact Trudeau’s blackface will have on the campaign. On one hand he is fortunate Canadians do not hold his opposition in high esteem. But Canadians are also not oblivious to the growing number of times when Trudeau’s actions defy explanation and common sense.
This is Justin Trudeau’s biggest challenge. Four years ago he tapped into public anger and frustration with the Conservative government of Stephen Harper. Now it’s Justin Trudeau who is seen with skeptical eyes.
No Canadian should be surprised at Justin Trudeau’s propensity to embrace the dramatic. But if he has any hope of a second term, he must tone down the theatrics and deliver more substance.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
