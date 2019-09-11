Nancy Anderson, Executive Director of Inclusions East, picked up a cheque for $2.442.17 which was Week #389 Charity Proceeds from the Montague Rotary Gold Mine Draw. Rotarian Jan MacNeill presented the funds. Charlotte MacAulay photo
