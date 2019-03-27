The government of PEI made a major announcement last week adding $1.4 million to the existing $2.3 million purse pool over the next two years. This was a much needed boost to the industry as the horse population is on a steady decline, including the breeding side of things that just lost a major player in Meridian Farms which disbanded the majority of its operation on PEI.
The race horse population took another huge decline last year in the Maritimes as we witnessed small fields and a reduced number of dashes throughout Atlantic Canada, a trend that was steep on the mainland but is starting to trickle into the stability of PEI racing. Old Home Week racing has taken on a new look in recent years - reduced race cards and a significant reduction in racing stock are showing up for the big week.
The increase in the purse pool is great for current horse owners on PEI and those already involved. The problem for anyone who wants to get in on the money or former horse owners who want to get back to owning a race horse is the present day costs of buying an existing race horse off Island. The shortage of race horses and demand for them throughout North America has driven prices through the roof. Some people have resigned to the fact they will have to ‘overpay’ for what is available as a buyer.
The shot in the arm from the increased purse pool will ultimately help the yearling sale probably the most. With purchasing an off Island race horse in a difficult and costly state it’s probably going to make more sense for a person to purchase a Maritime yearling and take their chances.
It seems to be the ‘gift of giving’ season in harness racing as both Ontario and the major American hub of harness racing, the Meadowlands, announced additional funding as well. The Ontario government will provide $10 million per year to the Horse Improvement Program that will support “Ontario breeders and all horsepeople involved.” Ontario is in the same decline as the Maritimes with a reduction in the race horse population and breeding aspect. The commitment by Ontario is stated as “nearly two decades of funding,” so it’s not meant to be just a quick fix to the industry.
A reminder to Island horsemen that next Friday, April 5 is the date for the Prince County Horsemen’s Club’s annual awards banquet and dinner. It takes place at the Credit Union Place Veterans Room in Summerside and former World Driving Champion Jody Jamieson is the guest speaker. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased from any PCHC director.
The Prince Edward Island Standardbred Horse Owners banquet takes place on the following Saturday, April 13 at the Murphy Centre in Charlottetown. Hall of Famer Wally Hennessey will be the guest speaker. Tickets for this event are $35 and are available at the Charlottetown Vet Clinic or from any PEISHOA director.
