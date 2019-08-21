The Alley Stratford Athletics defeated the Grant Thornton Tigers by a score of 3-1 to widen their first place lead to a full game in the race for top spot in the Kings County Baseball League.
Ryan MacIsaac returned from the injury list to pitch five strong innings to earn the win. Jonathon Arsenault pitched two innings for his second save in two games. Tyler Johnston pitched a complete game to absorb the loss for the Tigers. A’s Jacob Smith’s two-run single proved to be the difference.
Stratford’s victory improved their record to 15-7 and a full game up on the Morell Chevies and the Peakes Bombers who both stand at 14-8.
The Cardigan Clippers and Northside Gills Construction Brewers are tied for fourth place after the Brewers clipped the Clippers 6-1 last Wednesday. Both teams have a one game lead over the Tigers in the race for the fourth and final playoff spot.
There is a flurry of games upcoming and I will try to determine to sort out all possible finishes:
First the revamped schedule. The Chevies and Brewers played on Monday so that game will be decided before this goes to print.
Wednesday will see two huge games. Stratford will host the Bombers at MacNeill Field. The Charlottetown Jays look to play the spoiler when they host Northside at Memorial. Both games begin a 6:30 pm.
Thursday night - the Cardigan Clippers and the Tigers play two at Memorial Field. One of these is a Clipper home game. First game starts at 6:30 pm.
Sunday August 25 - Peakes and Stratford have a re-match at MacDonald Field in Peakes. The Tigers and Clippers meet once again at Clipper Field in Cardigan. Both games are scheduled to begin at 2 pm.
Tiebreakers - Stratford has to win one of the two games they play against Peakes to clinch first place. That would mean the Bombers can’t catch them in the standings. That would also mean the Chevies can’t catch them because Stratford owns the tiebreaker over Morell. They won the season series 3-1. If the Chevies win both of their games, they still have to hope Peakes beats Stratford twice. If Morell and Peakes tie for top spot, the Chevies own the tiebreaker because of a 3-1 advantage in wins during the regular season. Peakes could win top spot if they beat Stratford twice and Morell loses at least one of their remaining two games.
Race for the final playoff position - If Cardigan and Northside tie for fourth, a single game will be played in Cardigan to determine who advances to the playoffs. If Northside and the Tigers tie for fourth, one game will be played at Memorial Field. If all three teams tie for fourth the season will stretch to a two game series between the three teams.
I happened to cross paths with an old friend and baseball legend over the week. Got a couple of short chats in with former Cardigan Clipper and Murray River Royals’ coach Ivan Hughes. Our chats were brief, however we got to reminisce about the yesterdays and the present. Glad to find out my old friend and loyal Maple Leaf fan is doing well. He resides with his wife in Ontario.
Domino’s Pizza Player of the Week - Liam Laybolt of the Cardigan Clippers. Laybolt had four hits in his last two games which included a double and two RBIs.
