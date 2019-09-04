Misleading headlines can lead to misdirected conversations. Such was the case with last week’s front page article about the public debate over a pedestrian bridge on Montague’s waterfront: “Needs before wants”. A few glaring issues came to mind after reading the article, but the most urgent is that phrase itself … needs before wants.
How does one define “Needs”? Surely quality of life is important, not only on an individual level, but most definitely on a community level. Especially if that community hopes to attract residents and business. Without an attractive quality of life, Montague (and dare I say Three Rivers) will not thrive into the future.
A well designed pedestrian bridge that is 1) attractive, 2) functional, 3) well placed, 4) with low maintenance cost; will absolutely add to the total waterfront experience. That will help to cause visitors to linger in the area a bit longer, which will be helpful to local businesses; and add to the long-term quality of life for residents.
Yes, the case can absolutely be made that there are infrastructure issues in the greater Three Rivers Municipality that need to be dealt with. We cannot ignore water issues in Georgetown, for example. But if we define “needs” as solely those elements of life essential for survival, then we should tear down all the murals and sculptures that have become part of our community life here; sell them and use the money for water projects.
The second issue that struck me from last week’s front page article, was the sentiment that Three Rivers is saddled with the remains of a (or perhaps several) Memorandum of Settlement(s). When an agreement is negotiated in good faith and signed, it should be respected. If not, the municipality runs the risk of an even more expensive legal battle. Just throwing out a signed agreement because one doesn’t like what’s in it is not a solution.
The wording of the headline left the reader with an idea that the public conversation is about essentials versus luxuries. But isn’t it essential this community thrive and offer a quality of life which attracts people and business? And how do we do this while funding infrastructure projects at the same time. I believe this would be a more fruitful conversation.
Rick Gibbs,
Montague
