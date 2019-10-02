An Open Letter to the Hon Stephen Myers, Minister of Transportation
As a homeowner and ratepayer I am compelled to express my concerns regarding the proposed legislative changes that will permit all terrain vehicles (ATVs) partial access to the Confederation Trail.
I was first drawn to Prince Edward Island some 30-plus years ago when I came to appreciate “the gentle Island” for its tranquil way of life as a tourist destination. Having vacationed on the island since 1985, in 2007, my wife and I decided to become landowners and part-time residents. In addition to purchasing property we have both been employed as sessional lecturers at the University of Prince Edward Island - over the years, we have invested both figuratively and literally in PEI, a place we are fond of calling our second home.
Since 2007 we have had many, many family and friends visit us in eastern PEI and almost all have made use of the Confederation Trail - most often on foot, although several, like us, have had the opportunity to experience large sections of the Confederation Trail on bike. (It is noteworthy that not one of our visitors has ever arrived with an ATV in tow. In fact, none of the 80 plus guests to our home even owns an ATV. Like so many visitors to the Island, they appreciate PEI for its many parks, beaches and Island lifestyle.)
To argue that expanding ATV use by permitting limited access to the Confederation Trail in a pilot project, is an “opportunity” to boost tourism, relies on questionable logic at best. Over the years, the province has invested heavily in promoting the Confederation Trail as a bike friendly way to experience the Island, tip-to-tip. Many visitors include the use of the Confederation Trail system as a planned part of their vacation.
Like us, they appreciate the safety the trail provides as a family friendly resource, a safe distance from the risks of road and highway traffic – protection ensured by excluding motorized vehicles. The introduction of ATVs to the mix will only jeopardize this safety. By their nature, ATVs are subject to accidents that may cause serious injury and death. In addition to the potential danger to others, as an open vehicle without safety features such as seat belts and air bags, ATVs rely heavily on driver discipline, judgement and luck – at the same time, these vehicles are capable of speeds that put their users and others at high risk. Clearly, they are not a good match for Confederation Trail; they are obviously incompatible with the designated uses which were originally established for the safety and enjoyment of islanders and tourists alike. The safety and solitude for which the Confederation Trail is promoted, is in fact, its main attraction. Attempting to create a new form of tourism, while seriously compromising the existing one, does not make for an effective tourism strategy.
As Prince Edward Island’s Minister of Transportation, you should be aware that this is not just a local issue – producers and owners of ATVs are actively working to increase their self-interests by lobbying governments at both the municipal and provincial level throughout much of Canada. For example, there is a concerted effort in New Brunswick and Ontario to expand the lands to which ATV users may have access, without full consideration for landowners who have invested in rural property. In addition, the environmental impact on remote areas, traditionally accessed on foot, is largely disregarded - look no further than the recent environmental violations committed in the rush to establish more ATV trails in western PEI. Not only did the club face fines for environmental infractions during trail development, the club president revealed that in this instance, which is not an isolated one, ATV users will need to actively break existing law in order to access the new portion of trail – a breach that does not concern the head of the ATV Association, JP Gallant. “We just take a chance and drive down the side of the road.... And like I told them, if we’re going to be doing that and you don’t like it, I guess you’ll just do like other people would do, call the cops and the conservation officers and they’ll check things out and patrol it,” said Gallant. (CBC.ca, September 5, 2019) It seems only reasonable, those who have financially invested in property in close proximity of the Confederation Trail should not be forced to accept the intrusive noise and associated risks of expanded ATV use, not to mention the environmental impacts that come with encouraging ATV tourism throughout the province.
The continued expansion of ATV use, be it in Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick, Ontario or beyond, comes at a high cost. In a time when all legislators have an obligation to be concerned about the environmental impact of their decisions, it is difficult, if not impossible, to rationalize the promotion of more carbon producing vehicles as a form of entertainment/recreation. Is this the legacy our elected governments want to actively support? This alone is reason to reject the current proposal.
Meanwhile, ATV organizations propose to regulate themselves without effective enforcement capability as they work to expand the range of their trails. At the same time, the producers of ATVs are most interested in growing their market, putting increased sales schemes over a genuine concern for consumer safety. A recent example comes to mind when, earlier this month, a three-year old child was tragically killed in Ontario on a beginner sized ATV after it flipped over killing the child operator. (globalnews.ca, September 2, 2019) It would seem getting new riders into the sport at an earlier age is more important than reasonable safety measures and/or restrictions; it is equivalent to giving a youngster access to a child-sized automobile and then being surprised by a tragic outcome. While the blame in this case will no doubt be cast upon the grieving parents, it is clear ATVs are, by their nature, high risk, when used as recreational vehicles.
In recent years, Prince Edward Island has come under increasing development/land-use pressure as the provincial population continues to grow.
Viewing this issue as a simple economic opportunity rather than taking a wider view of all implications, is too narrow a perspective.
In a recent article, you are quoted as saying, “Any time you go over to New Brunswick in the fall you see trailers and trucks loaded with ATVs leaving Prince Edward Island.” (CBC, July 26, 2019) As you well know, these vehicles were purchased by individuals fully aware that in order to access wide ranging trails for recreational and hunting pursuits, New Brunswick was a reasonably close destination. To have purchased them without having trails to ride would be akin to buying a car without access to roads. To argue “I need roads where none exist because I bought a car,” is an unreasonable position. Reasonable owners would have known what lands were available for their use at the time of purchase. To argue that expanding recreational ATV use on PEI should be seen as a tourism opportunity does not consider the limitations of the island’s geography nor does it recognize the conflicts this will create between current tourism strategy, local residents that will be impacted and landowners opposed to the intrusive noise, and environmental damage associated with making PEI an “All-Terrain Vehicle Destination”.
Given their negative environmental impact, their high-risk to users, and their intrusive nature - at the very least - ATVs should not be permitted on land that has been developed and promoted for walking, running and biking. As such, ATVs have no place on the Confederation Trail. The Island needs additional protection not additional exploitation by those attempting to market and sell ATVs where expansion of trails can no longer be achieved without infringing on existing land use - both public and private. I therefore respectfully request you re-evaluate your position on this important legacy issue.
Sincerely,
Tom Quinn,
Sturgeon and Millbrook, Ontario
