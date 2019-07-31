For Islanders hoping for a reprieve from politics, the scorching summer heat offers little in the way of relief as the PR machine for the October federal election rolls into high gear.
Showing perhaps a hint of panic to shore up as many perceived safe Liberal seats as possible, the Trudeau government is pouring money into the Island in the hope it will help return four Liberal MPs to Ottawa.
Last week’s ‘big’ announcement was a four year $215 million agreement for road and bridge construction, including 18 bridges and 270 kilometres of new or rebuilt highway. The feds will contribute $101 million and the province $114 million.
It sounds like a lot of money. And it is. But in reality it equates to a fairly modest increase in funding per year. It also speaks to the reality that both Liberal and Conservative governments - federal and provincial - have failed to adequately maintain basic public infrastructure.
Maintenance isn’t politically sexy. New construction is.
The announcement has less to do with building roads and bridges and more to do with building the perception federal Liberals can be relied on to deliver. It’s an age-old strategy used by all governments, of all stripes. Truth is many of the ‘announced’ projects for this year have already been tendered out and announced long ago. But politicians love to suck as much PR out of spending our money as possible.
The King government inadvertently added a face plant of humour in promoting its side of the agreement. Communications PEI used an aerial photo of Montague to illustrate the funding announcement. Someone should have taken a closer look because it includes Iceland Arena, which was demolished almost a decade ago. The former Montague Regional High School was there too. It was knocked down several years ago and the land repurposed with a $15 million manor that just opened last month with both the premier and MP Lawrence MacAulay in attendance.
This proves the old adage that the devil is in the details.
Will the federal government’s recent spat of funding announcements, including everything from rural internet to a climate change campus in St. Peter’s and rural women’s business centre in Bedeque, translate into votes? It’s impossible to say. Provincial Liberals opened the spending tap this spring to a collective groan of apathy from Island voters.
The path to 170 seats, a federal majority, has narrowed for Trudeau Liberals who have taken support in Atlantic Canadian for granted.
In 2015 the party swept 32 federal seats. At the time all Atlantic provinces were red. Is the region better off because of it? That’s a hard argument to win. There have been some key investments, but the large issues of inter-governmental cooperation to reduce the cost of government, an aging demographic and its impact on the provision of services and the growing gap between rich and poor are issues that remain largely ignored.
The one absolute guarantee is Liberals will not sweep Atlantic Canada again. Who will benefit remains to be seen. The Tories are being pushed even further to the right because of Maxime Bernier’s People’s Party of Canada. It won’t win many, if any seats, but it is succeeding in forcing Tories to follow it to right-wing hinterlands. Traditionally the NDP had a modest, but solid footing in Atlantic Canada. Under new leader Jagmeet Singh it is close to irrelevancy.
A lot can happen between now and October. Today our four federal seats seem relatively safe. But recent history says don’t take that to the bank. Until Dennis King announced his candidacy for the provincial PC Party last November, Tories were mired in 12 years of self-sabotage and infighting. Nine months later King’s PCs are on the verge of dominating Island politics.
So enjoy the heat while you can. There will be plenty of time to catch up this fall.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
