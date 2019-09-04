Robbie Rafuse and John Gamble of Murray River discovered they are out around $1,200 - after the contents of their oil tank were discovered stolen early this week.
The first order of business on Monday was to have the tank refilled and it also means a surveillance camera will be purchased for their property and a lock installed on the tank.
Ms Rafuse explained that the tank is situated at the side of their home which could be visible from the street. However, in summer most of the neighbours are away so it’s usually quiet around their place. They were away from home some evenings but never overnight for the past two months.
“People know I work from 10 am to 4 pm,” Ms Rafuse said.
This has never happened to them before and she said it was only by chance Mr Gamble checked the tank. The fuel is used to heat their hot water and with this summer’s hot, dry weather they didn’t turn the furnace on.
The couple has automatic fill-up and received their last delivery on June 15.
“We’re lucky John noticed it,” Ms Rafuse said. “That oil should have lasted until November.”
Oil is their only source of heat.
The tank is top fed, meaning had they run out of oil it they would have had to call a service person to re-start the furnace.
The incident was reported to police but the couple has little hope the person/s responsible will be found because they aren’t sure when the oil was stolen.
Ms Rafuse said she thought she might have smelled fuel a couple of weeks ago but didn’t think much of it because it dissipated right away.
“My advice is to check your tanks,” she added. “Get a lock and a camera and make sure your property is well lit.”
