Souris‘ aging wastewater treatment plant is being replaced with a $3.4 million upgrade thanks to a $2.4 million contribution from the federal and provincial governments.
“It means we’ll be able to upgrade our sewer treatment facility to meet the national standards as far as the quality of effluent that is left over,” said Mayor Steve O’Brien prior to his resignation due to illness.
“We’re having struggles meeting that because our plant is outdated.”
Not only is it outdated, but it is operating at maximum capacity which potentially could negatively impact future development in the community.
“Some of this work could have been done four or five years ago,” he said.
Last winter the town spent more than $25,000 to remove sludge which simply bought the town time. It is looking at a similar outlay while the new plant is designed and engineered over the fall and winter. It is hoped construction will begin in spring 2020 and be completed within six months to a year.
Town residents will pay 23 per cent of the total cost, or $1 million plus.
“Even with three-quarters being paid for by other funders, it is still a big bill to be paid for by the Town of Souris.”
The town’s share will be amortized over 30-35 years, but the mayor anticipates it will impact water and sewer rates. The size of any potential impact is not yet known.
